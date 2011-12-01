MUMBAI Dec 1 India's one-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates fell to their lowest levels in nearly two months on Thursday after foreign funds showed huge interest in Indian debt, while a slowing economy raised expectations of interest rate cuts.

At 1:37 p.m., the one-year rate was down 6 basis points on the day at 7.96 percent, after falling to 7.95 percent, its lowest since Oct. 7.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at Wednesday's close of 7.26 percent, after touching 7.24 percent, a level last seen on Nov. 18.

"Market has already factored in there will be no further hikes, and are now even discounting the fact that there could be rate cuts, and even cash reserve ratio easing early next year," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer.

India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

The weekly food inflation data also came in lower, which also aided sentiment.

India's food price index rose 8 percent, at its slowest pace in nearly 4 months, in the year to Nov. 19, compared with 9.01 percent in the previous week.

The auction of limits entitling foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to buy up to $5 billion each in government and corporate debts was oversubscribed, four market sources said.

Banks borrowed 828.45 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, slightly higher than 778.50 billion on Wednesday, but lower than 1.13 trillion rupees in the previous week.

"Liquidity has eased from the recent highs, but is still tight, and there will be advance tax-related outflows in mid-December. So I expect open market operations to continue for some time," Madhav said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may buy the 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 94.31 rupees yielding 8.6985 percent at an open market operation later in the day, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

The RBI on Tuesday said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was down 5 basis points at 8.69 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 16.50 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)