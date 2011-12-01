(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 1 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates fell to their lowest levels in nearly two months on Thursday after foreign funds showed huge interest in Indian debt, while a slowing economy raised expectations of interest rate cuts.

The one-year rate ended down 8 basis points on the day at 7.94 percent, after hitting a low of 7.93 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 7.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.25 percent, from 7.26 percent at Wednesday's close, after touching 7.23 percent, its lowest since Oct. 7.

The auction of limits entitling foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to buy up to $5 billion each in government and corporate debts was oversubscribed, four market sources said.

"Market has already factored in there will be no further hikes, and are now even discounting the fact that there could be rate cuts, and even cash reserve ratio easing early next year," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer.

India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

The weekly food inflation data also came in lower, which also aided sentiment.

India's food price index rose 8 percent, at its slowest pace in nearly 4 months, in the year to Nov. 19, compared with 9.01 percent in the previous week.

Banks borrowed 828.45 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, slightly higher than 778.50 billion on Wednesday, but lower than 1.13 trillion rupees in the previous week.

"Liquidity (deficit) has eased..., but is still tight, and there will be advance tax-related outflows in mid-December. So I expect open market operations to continue for some time," Madhav said.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that it bought 57.83 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions. It received offers worth a total of 134.62 billion rupees.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond ended down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 127.45 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)