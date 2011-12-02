MUMBAI Dec 2 India's overnight indexed swap rates were largely steady on Friday, tracking federal bond yields, with traders cautious ahead of the results of the 130 billion rupees debt sale.

At 12:47 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point on the day at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 basis points higher at 7.96 percent.

The government is selling 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent maturing in 2018, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 and 30 billion rupees of a new 19-year 2030 bond. The results are due around 2.30 p.m.

India may sell the benchmark 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 100.45 rupees yielding 8.7195 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

"Growth concerns are weighing on the long-end, while monetary easing by some central banks around the globe may have prompted some receiving interest," a fixed income dealer with a foreign bank, said.

Recently, China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders, while Australia and Indonesia have cut rates.

Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to slash rates or its cash reserve ratio early next year on the back of slower growth in Asia's third largest economy.

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday the government was not in a position to provide fiscal stimulus now as it did after the 2008 global financial crisis, but added he was confident the economy would grow more than 7.5 percent in the full fiscal year.

Banks borrowed 688.25 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, lower than 828.45 billion on Thursday.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond steady at 8.70 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 19.15 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)