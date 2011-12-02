(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Dec 2 India's overnight indexed
swap rates dropped to near-two month lows on Friday, tracking
federal bond yields, as growth in the domestic economy showed
signs of cooling and hopes the central bank would start easing
sooner than expected grew stronger.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down
10 basis point on the day at 7.15 percent, after touching 7.13
percent, its lowest since Oct.5.
The one-year rate closed 6 basis points lower
at 7.88 percent, after touching a low of 7.86 percent, a level
last seen on Oct. 5.
"Growth concerns are weighing on the long-end, while
monetary easing by some central banks around the globe may have
prompted some receiving interest," a fixed income dealer with a
foreign bank, said.
Recently, China's central bank cut reserve requirements for
commercial lenders, while Australia and Indonesia have cut
rates.
Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to slash rates or
its cash reserve ratio early next year on the back of slower
growth in Asia's third largest economy.
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday the
government was not in a position to provide fiscal stimulus now
as it did after the 2008 global financial crisis, but added he
was confident the economy would grow more than 7.5 percent in
the full fiscal year.
India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as
factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years,
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a survey showed on Thursday.
Data released late Wednesday showed near-zero growth in
infrastructure sector output in October from a year
earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in
September.
The country's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than
two years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the
heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and
crisis-hit global capital markets are having in the economy.
Banks borrowed 688.25 billion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, lower than 828.45
billion on Thursday.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
ended down 5 basis points at 8.65 percent.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 118.92 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)