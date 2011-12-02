(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 2 India's overnight indexed swap rates dropped to near-two month lows on Friday, tracking federal bond yields, as growth in the domestic economy showed signs of cooling and hopes the central bank would start easing sooner than expected grew stronger.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 10 basis point on the day at 7.15 percent, after touching 7.13 percent, its lowest since Oct.5.

The one-year rate closed 6 basis points lower at 7.88 percent, after touching a low of 7.86 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 5.

"Growth concerns are weighing on the long-end, while monetary easing by some central banks around the globe may have prompted some receiving interest," a fixed income dealer with a foreign bank, said.

Recently, China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders, while Australia and Indonesia have cut rates.

Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to slash rates or its cash reserve ratio early next year on the back of slower growth in Asia's third largest economy.

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday the government was not in a position to provide fiscal stimulus now as it did after the 2008 global financial crisis, but added he was confident the economy would grow more than 7.5 percent in the full fiscal year.

India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, although export demand should provide some cheer for factories, a survey showed on Thursday.

Data released late Wednesday showed near-zero growth in infrastructure sector output in October from a year earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in September.

The country's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having in the economy.

Banks borrowed 688.25 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, lower than 828.45 billion on Thursday.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond ended down 5 basis points at 8.65 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 118.92 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)