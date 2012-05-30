UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
MUMBAI May 30 Shares in India's Tata Motors dropped 6.1 percent in the pre-open trading session, after its Jan-March operating profits came in below estimates, with traders citing disappointment over margins at unit Jaguar Land rover.
A one-off tax gain also contributed to Tata's 139 percent quarterly profit leap, which came in spite of a lacklustre performance at its core domestic business. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close