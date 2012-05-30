MUMBAI May 30 Shares in India's Tata Motors dropped 6.1 percent in the pre-open trading session, after its Jan-March operating profits came in below estimates, with traders citing disappointment over margins at unit Jaguar Land rover.

A one-off tax gain also contributed to Tata's 139 percent quarterly profit leap, which came in spite of a lacklustre performance at its core domestic business. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)