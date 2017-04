Showroom attendants polish a vehicle under a Jaguar logo at a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Tata Motors Ltd(TAMO.NS) surge after the company's third-quarter net profit tripled to its highest in a year-and-a-half on strong demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Margins for the company's Jaguar Land Rover unit came in at 17.9 percent versus expectations of 16 percent, analysts said.

Tata Motors shares were trading up 4.1 percent at 9:28 a.m.

