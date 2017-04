MUMBAI Shares in Tata Motors Ltd(TAMO.NS) fell as much as 4.1 percent in early morning trade after operating margin at its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) lagged some analyst estimates for the March quarter.

JLR's Jan-March operating margins fell to 17.2 percent from 17.9 percent in the same quarter last year, according to Reuters calculations from company data.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)