US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares surged on Tuesday as much as 9.6 percent after posting a 23 percent rise in its fiscal fourth quarter profit and giving a relatively upbeat outlook.
TCS's results, which came after the market closed on Monday, were seen as a sign it may be better positioned than rival Infosys.
TCS shares were last up 8.9 percent, versus a 0.05 percent gain in the Nifty index. (Reporting By Rafael Nam; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.