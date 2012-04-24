MUMBAI, April 24 India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares surged on Tuesday as much as 9.6 percent after posting a 23 percent rise in its fiscal fourth quarter profit and giving a relatively upbeat outlook.

TCS's results, which came after the market closed on Monday, were seen as a sign it may be better positioned than rival Infosys.

TCS shares were last up 8.9 percent, versus a 0.05 percent gain in the Nifty index. (Reporting By Rafael Nam; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)