MUMBAI, March 12 Prices of CTC grade tea in India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, fell at last week's auction due to poor quality, while prices of dust variety edged up on dwindling supplies.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 137.16 rupees per kg, down 3.2 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety edged up 1 percent to 139 rupees per kg.

"Supplies of poor quality leaf brought down the average price for CTC. Demand was good," said an official of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.

The association would not conduct auction this week due to lower supplies, the official said.

Prices at the latest auction (March 5)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 751,267 657,198 137.16 Dust tea 201,451 182,234 139.00

Prices in the previous auction (Feb.26, 27) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,365,112 1,291,036 141.72 Dust tea 502,593 464,937 137.57 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)