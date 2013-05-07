MUMBAI, May 7 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, rose at last week's auction as local buyers scrambled to buy from the good quality new season crop. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 156.63 rupees per kg, up 1.37 percent from the previous week's auction, while prices of the dust variety rose 1 percent to 169.51 rupees per kg. "Local tea packeters were actively buying. They are maintaining a lower inventory than normal," said an official of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. "There are concerns over production due to drought in some parts of Assam. That is also prompting buyers to make larger purchases." India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (April 30 and May 2) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------va riety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,094,500 825,239 156.63 Dust tea 223,727 179,468 169.51 Prices in the previous auction (April 16) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 642,931 442,786 154.51 Dust tea 97,617 77,750 167.76 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)