MUMBAI May 10 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at this week's auction on higher supplies, though demand was robust from local buyers.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 150.58 rupees per kg, down 3.9 percent from the previous week's auction, while prices of the dust variety fell 3 percent to 164.39 rupees per kg.

"Demand was good. Local buyers were active, but a sharp rise in supplies pulled down prices," said an official of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.

"The fall in Kenyan tea prices also hurt sentiment," the official said.

The average price of Kenya's top grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea slipped to $3.31 per kg at auction from $3.38 at the previous sale, while tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at a weekly auction on weak demand from local buyers on Tuesday.

India's tea exports in the year ended March 31 rose nearly 3 percent from the previous year to 220.46 million kg as shipments to sanction-hit Iran rose after trade started in rupee.

The country's tea production from April 2012 to March 2013 rose 2 percent from a year earlier to a record high of 1,116.67 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Prices at the latest auction (May 7, 8)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)

-------------------------------------------------------------- variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,450,222 974,792 150.58 Dust tea 396,593 290,794 164.39

Prices in the previous auction (April 30 and May 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,094,500 825,239 156.63 Dust tea 223,727 179,468 169.51

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)