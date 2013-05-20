MUMBAI, May 20 Prices of CTC grade tea in India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, rose at last week's auction on strong demand, while prices of dust variety edged lower on higher supplies. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 153.28 rupees ($2.79) per kg, up 1.8 percent from the previous week's auction, while prices of the dust variety fell 1 percent to 162.66 rupees per kg. "Local buyers were actively buying all grades. Supplies have also improved. That weighed on dust prices," said an official of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. India's tea exports in the year ended March 31 rose about 3 percent from the previous year to 220.46 million kg as shipments to sanction-hit Iran rose after trade started in rupee. The country's tea production from April 2012 to March 2013 rose 2 percent from a year earlier to a record high of 1,116.67 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (May 14, 15) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,488,385 1,065,199 153.28 Dust tea 451,156 366,863 162.66 Prices in the previous auction (May 7, 8) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,450,222 974,792 150.58 Dust tea 396,593 290,794 164.39 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)