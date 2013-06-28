MUMBAI, June 28 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, surged at this week's auction as higher temperature and lower rainfall in the top producing Assam state raised concerns over production amid robust demand from local buyers for good quality leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 154.13 rupees ($2.58) per kg, up 4.9 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was sold at 158.23 rupees per kg, up 3.9 percent. "Big tea growers are reporting lower production for June. Weather is not suitable. Average temperature is much higher than normal. It is affecting both quality and quantity," said Rajib Barooah, chairman of Assam Tea Planters' Association. The country's top tea producing Assam state received 54 percent lower rainfall than normal so far in the current monsoon season started on June 1, weather department data showed. "Premier quality second flush tea is coming for auction. Western India buyers were very active. HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) and Tata (Global Beverages) were also making selective purchases," said a Kolkata-based broker. Kenya increased tea output in May by 6.2 percent year on year, helping to boost exports, the Tea Board of Kenya said on Thursday. India tea exports to Iran are likely to surge by around 50 percent in 2013 from the previous year as the sanctions-hit country increases purchases to replenish inventory and make use of one of its few remaining payment channels. Prices at the latest auction (June 25-27) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -----------------------------------------------------------Varie ty Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,081,443 1,507,257 154.13 Dust tea 780,907 627,826 158.23 Prices in the previous auction (June 18-21) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,233,839 1,381,606 146.98 Dust tea 813,289 575,710 152.29 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 59.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)