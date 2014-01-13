MUMBAI, Jan 13 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped sharply at the auction last week as supplies of poor grade leaf rose from the top producing north-eastern Assam state. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 139.35 rupees per kg, down 6.7 percent from the previous auction, while the dust grade fell 6.5 percent to 128.06 rupees per kg. "Big buyers were not interested in poor grade leaf. A large amount of stock was sold below 100 rupees (per kg). That's why the average price came down," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Prices at the latest auction (Jan.7-9) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,942,021 2,298,512 139.35 CTC Dust 1,204,337 917,656 128.06 Prices in the previous auction (Jan.1-3) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,468,445 2,130,205 149.39 CTC Dust 1,177,587 1,044,974 136.99 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)