MUMBAI Jan 17 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell for a second straight week as supplies of poor grade leaf rose amid sluggish demand.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 132.58 rupees per kg this week, down 4.9 percent from the previous auction, while the dust grade fell 3.6 percent to 123.40 rupees per kg.

"Every year during this period supplies of poor grade tea rise. It pulls down average price," said a Kolkata-based dealer.

"Buyers are ready to pay higher price for good quality tea, but that is in short supply," he said.

Prices at the latest auction (Jan.14-16)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,296,573 2,453,752 132.58 CTC Dust 1,500,166 1,157,251 123.40

Prices in the previous auction (Jan.7-9) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,942,021 2,298,512 139.35 CTC Dust 1,204,337 917,656 128.06

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)