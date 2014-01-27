MUMBAI, Jan 27 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at last week's auction as tea gardens were selling poor grade end-season leaf that buyers were seeking at lower price. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 129.25 rupees per kg last week, down 2.5 percent from the previous auction, while the dust grade fell 3.8 percent to 118.72 rupees per kg. "Supplies are dwindling. Tea gardens are selling leaf from the last flush. Big companies are not interested in buying this grade," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Prices at the latest auction (Jan. 21-22) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,210,396 1,524,511 129.25 CTC Dust 1,022,962 802,171 118.72 Prices in the previous auction (Jan.14-16) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,296,573 2,453,752 132.58 CTC Dust 1,500,166 1,157,251 123.40 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)