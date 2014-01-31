MUMBAI Jan 31 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at this week's auction due to higher supplies of poor grade leaf amid weak demand from packeters.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 122.72 rupees ($1.96) per kg this week, down 5.3 percent from the previous auction, while the dust grade fell 2.7 percent to 115.49 rupees per kg.

"Leading packeters have trimmed purchases since the quality of leaf is poor," said a Kolkata-based dealer.

Prices at the latest auction (Jan. 28-30)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------ Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,582,711 1,957,733 122.72 CTC Dust 1,169,240 966,685 115.49 Prices in the previous auction (Jan.21-22) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,210,396 1,524,511 129.25 CTC Dust 1,022,962 802,171 118.72 ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)