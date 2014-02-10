MUMBAI, Feb 10 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, eased at last week's auction due to weak demand for poor grade leaf from packeters. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 120.17 rupees ($1.93) per kg last week, down 2 percent from the previous auction, while the dust grade edged up 1.3 percent to 116.95 rupees per kg. "Large amount of stocks were unsold. Demand was weak for poor quality leaf from picketers. They have already bought enough to cater their medium term requirement," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea production in 2013 rose by 6.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,200 million kg, the Indian Tea Association said in a statement, as small growers in the north-eastern part of the country plucked more leaves. Prices at the latest auction (Feb.5-7) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,154,080 1,596,153 120.17 CTC Dust 1,042,448 867,003 116.95 Prices in the previous auction (Jan.28-30) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,582,711 1,957,733 122.72 CTC Dust 1,169,240 966,685 115.49 ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Supriya Kurane)