MUMBAI, March 10 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction due to sluggish demand for poor quality leaf from leading buyers.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 105.07 rupees ($1.72) per kg last week, down 6.6 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade rose 2 percent to 123.86 rupees per kg on thin supplies.

"Demand was very weak. Some big buyers didn't participate in the auction since poor quality tea was offered," said a Kolkata-based dealer.

There will be no tea auction this week and the next due to dwindling supplies, the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) said in a statement.

India's tea exports in 2013 nudged higher by nearly 2 percent to 211.86 million kgs due to higher purchases by Iran, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Prices at the latest auction (March 4-5)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,237,295 805,203 105.07 CTC Dust 342,665 260,284 123.86 Prices in the previous auction (Feb.18-19) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,528,140 1,114,216 112.53 CTC Dust 483,135 421,794 121.49 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)