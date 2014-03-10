Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
MUMBAI, March 10 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction due to sluggish demand for poor quality leaf from leading buyers.
The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 105.07 rupees ($1.72) per kg last week, down 6.6 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade rose 2 percent to 123.86 rupees per kg on thin supplies.
"Demand was very weak. Some big buyers didn't participate in the auction since poor quality tea was offered," said a Kolkata-based dealer.
There will be no tea auction this week and the next due to dwindling supplies, the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) said in a statement.
India's tea exports in 2013 nudged higher by nearly 2 percent to 211.86 million kgs due to higher purchases by Iran, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
Prices at the latest auction (March 4-5)
(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,237,295 805,203 105.07 CTC Dust 342,665 260,284 123.86 Prices in the previous auction (Feb.18-19) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,528,140 1,114,216 112.53 CTC Dust 483,135 421,794 121.49 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
