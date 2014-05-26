MUMBAI, May 26 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, eased at last week's auction on a slight drop in supplies of premier grade leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 159.11 rupees ($2.73) per kg, down 3 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade rose 3.2 percent to 168.99 rupees per kg. "Supplies of fine quality leaf were slightly lower. That's why the average price came down, but overall demand was robust," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Tea output in India's top-producing Assam state is likely to fall by 10 percent in 2014 due to scanty rainfall and a sharp rise in temperatures, hitting exports of premium grade leaf from the world's biggest black tea producer. Prices at the latest auction (May 20, 21) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,257,605 1,038,138 159.11 CTC Dust 416,348 349,711 168.99 Prices in the previous auction (May 14, 15) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,339,173 1,028,560 164.14 CTC Dust 521,314 425,925 163.72 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)