MUMBAI, June 2 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, were steady at last week's auction as rising supplies were offset by robust demand. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 159.37 rupees ($2.70) per kg, up 0.16 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade fell 4 percent to 162.30 rupees per kg. "Demand was robust. Tata Global Beverages and HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) were active in the market. It offset higher supplies," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Tea output in India's top-producing Assam state is likely to fall by 10 percent in 2014 due to scanty rainfall and a sharp rise in temperatures, hitting exports of premium grade leaf from the world's biggest black tea producer. Prices at the latest auction (May 27, 28) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,354,390 1,133,994 159.37 CTC Dust 456,130 406,215 162.30 Prices in the previous auction (May 20, 21) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,257,605 1,038,138 159.11 CTC Dust 416,348 349,711 168.99 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 59.0900 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)