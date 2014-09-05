MUMBAI, Sept 5 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at this week's auction on a slight drop in demand amid a rise in the supply of poor grade leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 149.26 rupees per kg this week, down 2.3 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade edged down 2.5 percent to 156.55 rupees per kg. "Demand was slightly lower than last week. Supplies of poor quality leaf have started rising and many buyers are not interested in it," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea production in June rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 141.32 million kg as plucking gained momentum in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The country's tea exports in the first half of 2014 rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier to 94.53 million kg due to higher purchases by the UK and Pakistan. Prices at the latest auction (Sept.2-4) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,304,968 2,135,855 149.26 CTC Dust 1,461,189 1,094,538 156.55 Prices in the previous auction (Aug. 26-28) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,220,745 2,155,996 152.73 CTC Dust 1,465,449 1,060,164 160.63 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)