MUMBAI, Sept 19 Average tea prices in India, the
world's second-biggest producer, edged higher at this week's
auction on good demand, though a likely rise in supplies in
coming weeks weighed on sentiment.
The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 152.38
rupees per kg this week, up 5 percent from the previous auction,
while prices of the dust grade eased 0.8 percent to 152.56
rupees per kg.
"Bulk consumers and exporters were quite active in the
market," said a Kolkata-based dealer.
The country's tea exports in the first half of 2014 rose 6.7
percent from a year earlier to 94.53 million kg due to higher
purchases by the UK and Pakistan.
Prices at the latest auction (Sept.16-18)
(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3,210,656 2,432,653 152.38
CTC Dust 1,407,613 1,031,561 152.56
Prices in the previous auction (Sept.9-11)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3,253,406 2,488,356 145.02
CTC Dust 1,485,064 1,043,548 153.81
Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)