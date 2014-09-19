MUMBAI, Sept 19 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, edged higher at this week's auction on good demand, though a likely rise in supplies in coming weeks weighed on sentiment.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 152.38 rupees per kg this week, up 5 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade eased 0.8 percent to 152.56 rupees per kg.

"Bulk consumers and exporters were quite active in the market," said a Kolkata-based dealer.

The country's tea exports in the first half of 2014 rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier to 94.53 million kg due to higher purchases by the UK and Pakistan.

Prices at the latest auction (Sept.16-18)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,210,656 2,432,653 152.38 CTC Dust 1,407,613 1,031,561 152.56

Prices in the previous auction (Sept.9-11) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,253,406 2,488,356 145.02 CTC Dust 1,485,064 1,043,548 153.81 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)