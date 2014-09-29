MUMBAI, Sept 29 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, edged lower at last week's auction on a drop in supply of premier grade leaf, though demand was healthy from domestic players.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 147.20 rupees per kg last week, down 3.4 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade edged up 1 percent to 154.15 rupees per kg.

"Domestic demand was good. Supply of superior quality leaf that can be sold over 200 rupees has gone down. That's why average prices have fallen," said a Kolkata-based dealer.

Prices at the latest auction (Sept.24-26)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,168,284 2,464,367 147.20 CTC Dust 1,432,502 1,172,573 154.15 Prices in the previous auction (Sept.16-18) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,210,656 2,432,653 152.38 CTC Dust 1,407,613 1,031,561 152.56 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)