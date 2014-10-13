MUMBAI, Oct 13 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, edged higher at last week's auction on a drop in supply amid good demand. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 149.45 rupees per kg last week, up 1.5 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade fell 1.4 percent to 152 rupees per kg. "Tata Global Beverages Ltd was quite active in the market. It was snapping up good quality leaf at higher prices," said a dealer based in eastern city of Kolkata. India's tea production in August edged up 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 159.12 million kg due to higher plucking in the North-East, the state-run Tea Board said. Prices at the latest auction (Oct.8-10) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,273,327 1,845,732 149.45 CTC Dust 1,071,529 855,656 152.00 Prices in the previous auction (Sept.24-26) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,168,284 2,464,367 147.20 CTC Dust 1,432,502 1,172,573 154.15 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)