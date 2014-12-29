MUMBAI, Dec 29 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction on weak demand and lower supply of premier quality leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 154.55 rupees ($2) per kg last week, down 5.7 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 5.3 percent to 152.75 rupees per kg. Supply of premier quality leaf from Assam, which fetches higher price, was lower and it pulled down average prices, said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata. Prices at the latest auction (Dec.22-24) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,081,188 2,354,204 154.55 CTC Dust 1,295,840 1,035,679 152.75 Prices in the previous auction (Dec.16-18) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,386,163 2,589,511 163.86 CTC Dust 1,366,729 1,128,643 161.25 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 63.6800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)