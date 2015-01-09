MUMBAI, Jan 9 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at this week's auction on a rise in supply of poor grade leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 144.48 rupees per kg this week, down 2 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 2.8 percent to 144.74 rupees per kg. "Share of poor quality leaf in total supplies has risen. Supply of premier quality leaf has been falling," said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata. Prices at the latest auction (Jan 6-8) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------Va riety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,367,213 2,643,912 144.48 CTC Dust 1,226,220 995,259 144.74 Prices in the previous auction (Dec.29-31) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,224,391 2,503,634 147.45 CTC Dust 1,192,334 994,222 148.93 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)