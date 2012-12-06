MUMBAI, Dec 6 Tea prices in India fell at last week's auction as supplies from Assam and Bangladesh reached markets, but dealers expect winter demand to support prices. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea fell 2.17 percent to 148.77 rupees per kg, while the dust variety eased nearly 1 percent to 149.44 rupees per kg. "Supplies from Assam and West Bengal are coming at the auction centres. But any sharp fall is unlikely because demand is strong from local buyers," said Kalyan Sundaram, Secretary, Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it over cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually rises between July and October. India's tea exports in April to September dropped by a fifth from last year to 81.85 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement. India's tea production in the first nine months of the year fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 772.5 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier in the year. The country's 2012 tea output is expected to ease 1.5 percent to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in 2011. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (Nov 27-30) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3125130 2546052 148.77 Dust tea 1240072 1033715 149.44 Prices in the last auction (Nov 21-23) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3088207 2524456 152.07 Dust tea 1086298 886271 150.92 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)