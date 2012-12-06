MUMBAI, Dec 6 Tea prices in India fell at last
week's auction as supplies from Assam and Bangladesh reached
markets, but dealers expect winter demand to support prices.
The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea fell 2.17 percent to
148.77 rupees per kg, while the dust variety eased nearly 1
percent to 149.44 rupees per kg.
"Supplies from Assam and West Bengal are coming at the
auction centres. But any sharp fall is unlikely because demand
is strong from local buyers," said Kalyan Sundaram, Secretary,
Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.
Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as
people prefer it over cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually
rises between July and October.
India's tea exports in April to September dropped by a fifth
from last year to 81.85 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said
in a statement.
India's tea production in the first nine months of the year
fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 772.5 million kg as dry weather
in Assam hampered plucking earlier in the year.
The country's 2012 tea output is expected to ease 1.5
percent to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in
2011.
India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK,
and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
Prices at the latest auction (Nov 27-30)
(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
--------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3125130 2546052 148.77
Dust tea 1240072 1033715 149.44
Prices in the last auction (Nov 21-23)
--------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3088207 2524456 152.07
Dust tea 1086298 886271 150.92
Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)