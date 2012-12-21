MUMBAI Dec 21 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, eased at this week's auction on higher supplies, though demand from local buyers was robust due to the winter season.

The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea fell 0.87 percent to 145.73 rupees per kg, while the dust variety dropped 1 percent to 144.19 rupees per kg.

"Supplies were higher this week. Local buyers were active, but export demand was weak," an official at Calcutta Tea Traders' Association said.

"Around this level prices are likely to stabilize as we are going through peak demand season."

Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually rises between July and October.

A drop in overseas prices also underpinned sentiment. The average price of Kenya's top tea grade fell for the first time in six weeks at auction to $4.36 per kg from $4.42 at the previous sale, brokers said on Wednesday.

India's tea exports in April to September dropped by a fifth from last year to 81.85 million kg.

The country's tea production in the first nine months of the year fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 772.5 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier in the year.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Prices at the latest auction (Dec 18-20)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,043,353 2,457,909 145.73 Dust tea 1,112,917 940,318 144.19

Prices in the last auction (Dec 11-13) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,777,211 2,265,843 147.01 Dust tea 1,106,598 921,837 145.76 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)