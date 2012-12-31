MUMBAI, Dec 31 Prices of CTC grade tea in India, the world's second biggest tea producer, eased at last week's auction on slight improvement in supplies, while prices of dust grade jumped on robust demand from local packeters. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea fell 0.9 percent to 144.42 rupees per kg, while the dust variety climbed about 3 percent to 148.37 rupees per kg. "Demand is good from local and overseas buyers. The production shortfall in key producing countries is supporting upside in prices," said an official at Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually rises between July and October. Tea prices in Bangladesh climbed 7.3 percent at a weekly auction on Wednesday on strong demand from local buyers, brokers said. Sri Lankan tea production fell 6.1 percent in November, its first drop in four months. India's tea production in the first nine months of the year fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 772.5 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier in the year. Prices at the latest auction (Dec 26-28) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,101,374 2,784,046 144.42 Dust tea 1,083,230 1,009,238 148.37 Prices in the previous auction (Dec 18-20) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,043,353 2,457,909 145.73 Dust tea 1,112,917 940,318 144.19 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)