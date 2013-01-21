MUMBAI, Jan 21 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction as supplies of premier quality leaf fell, though winter season demand limited the downside. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was offered at 136.72 rupees per kg, down 3.5 percent, while the dust variety fell 2.5 percent to 139.36 rupees per kg. "Average price is down as share of good quality supplies is going down. During this time of the year unusually supplies of poor grade tea rises," said a member of Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. The average price of Kenya's top tea grade inched up to $4.31 per kg from $4.29 per kg at the auction last week, traders said on Tuesday. India's tea production in October fell 4.1 percent from a year ago to 129.68 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said, as adverse weather cut production in the top producing north-eastern Assam state. Prices at the latest auction (Jan. 15-17) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,185,563 2,493,407 136.72 Dust tea 1,206,807 1,046,517 139.36 Prices in the previous auction (Jan 8-10) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,347,287 2,664,344 141.73 Dust tea 1,047,387 950,073 142.93 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)