MUMBAI Jan 29 Tea prices in India, the world's
second-biggest producer, rose at last week's auction on a drop
in supplies and as local packeters raised purchases to cater to
the winter demand.
The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was offered at 138.76 rupees
per kg, up 1.5 percent from the previous week's auction, while
the dust variety rose 1.84 percent to 141.92 rupees per kg.
"Supplies fell sharply at last week's auction. Demand was
good from local buyers. Exporters were not active as good
quality produce is not arriving," said a member of Calcutta Tea
Traders' Association.
Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as
people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually
picks up between July and October.
India's tea production in October fell 4.1 percent from a
year ago to 129.68 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said, as
adverse weather cut production in the top producing
north-eastern Assam state.
India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK,
and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
Six major tea-growing nations have formed an international
organisation to promote and develop the commodity and ensure its
production is sustainable.
Prices at the latest auction (Jan. 22 & 24)
(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
--------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 2,355,486 1,990,097 138.76
Dust tea 949,096 829,337 141.92
Prices in the previous auction (Jan. 15-17)
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3,185,563 2,493,407 136.72
Dust tea 1,206,807 1,046,517 139.36
Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)