MUMBAI, Feb 5 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction on a sharp rise in supplies and as buyers were seeking huge discounts for poor quality leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was offered at 130.58 rupees per kg, down 5.9 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety dropped 7.7 percent to 130.98 rupees per kg. "Supplies of poor quality leaf were higher. Local buyers were asking for huge discounts for such supplies," said a member of Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. Six major tea-growing nations have formed an international organisation to promote and develop the commodity and ensure its production is sustainable. Prices at the latest auction (Jan. 29 & 30) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,126,153 2,232,651 130.58 Dust tea 1,259,653 1,070,791 130.98 Prices in the previous auction (Jan. 22 & 24) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,355,486 1,990,097 138.76 Dust tea 949,096 829,337 141.92 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)