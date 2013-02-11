MUMBAI, Feb 11 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, remained steady at last week's auction as demand improved for poor quality leaf from local packeters amid a slight drop in supplies. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was offered at 130.65 rupees per kg, up 0.05 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety eased 0.98 percent to 129.70 rupees per kg. "Supplies of poor grade leaf were higher. But since prices have dropped, local packeters were active," said a member of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. Tea prices in Bangladesh eased in a second straight weekly auction on Thursday on improved supplies coupled with poor quality varieties, brokers said. Six major tea-growing nations have formed an international organisation to promote and develop the commodity and ensure its production is sustainable. Prices at the latest auction (Feb. 5-7) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,957,726 2,440,721 130.65 Dust tea 1,208,655 1,100,975 129.70 Prices in the previous auction (Jan. 29 & 30) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,126,153 2,232,651 130.58 Dust tea 1,259,653 1,070,791 130.98 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)