MUMBAI, Feb 18 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, eased at last week's auction on higher supplies of poor grade leaf, though demand was good from local buyers. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was offered at 128.83 rupees per kg, down 1.4 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety fell 1.82 percent to 127.34 rupees per kg. "Demand was good from local packeters. Supplies of poor grade tea were higher," said a member of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. The average price of Kenya's top tea grade edged lower to $4.29 per kg at auction this week from $4.36 in the previous sale due to low demand, brokers said on Wednesday. Six major tea-growing nations have formed an international organisation to promote and develop the commodity and ensure its production is sustainable. Prices at the latest auction (Feb.12-14) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,472,249 2,051,378 128.83 Dust tea 1,258,306 1,137,096 127.34 Prices in the previous auction (Feb 5-7) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,957,726 2,440,721 130.65 Dust tea 1,208,655 1,100,975 129.70 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)