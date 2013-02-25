MUMBAI Feb 25 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, rose at last week's auction on an improvement in demand from local buyers, though supplies of poor grade leaf capped the price rise in dust grade variety.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 135.71 rupees per kg, up 5.3 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety edged up 0.14 percent to 127.52 rupees per kg.

"Usually supplies go down during this period of the year. This is lean supply season, but demand was healthy from local packeters," said a member of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.

Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October.

Prices at the latest auction (Feb.19-22)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,464,419 2,298,537 135.71 Dust tea 1,142,790 1,020,770 127.52

Prices in the previous auction (Feb.12-14) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,472,249 2,051,378 128.83 Dust tea 1,258,306 1,137,096 127.34 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)