MUMBAI, March 4 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, jumped at last week's auction due to a sharp drop in supplies and good demand from local industry.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 141.72 rupees per kg, up 4.4 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety jumped 7.9 percent to 137.57 rupees per kg.

"Supplies were down sharply as plucking has nearly stopped. Demand was good from local buyers, though quality wasn't very good," said a member of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.

Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October.

Prices at the latest auction (Feb.26, 27)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,365,112 1,291,036 141.72 Dust tea 502,593 464,937 137.57

Prices in the previous auction (Feb.19-22) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,464,419 2,298,537 135.71 Dust tea 1,142,790 1,020,770 127.52 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)