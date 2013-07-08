MUMBAI, July 8 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, rose at last week's auction on robust demand for good quality leaf amid concerns that lower rainfall in the top producing Assam state may trim output. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 156.62 rupees ($2.57) per kg, up 1.62 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was sold at 163.05 rupees per kg, up 3 percent. "HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) was buying actively. Tata(Global Beverages) was making selective purchase. Overall demand was good for better quality leaf," said a Kolkata-based broker. "A likely drop in production in Assam is bolstering sentiment. Carryover stocks are negligible. Any drop in output can keep prices elevated throughout the year." The country's top tea producing Assam state received 50 percent lower rainfall than normal so far in the current monsoon season started on June 1, the weather department data showed. The average price of Kenya's top-grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea rose slightly to $3.30 per kg at this week's auction from $3.19 per kg last week, trader Africa Tea Brokers said on Tuesday. Kenya has raised its tea production and export earnings projections for this year thanks to good weather, while prices were expected to rise in the second half of the year. India's tea exports to Iran are likely to surge by around 50 percent in 2013 from the previous year as the sanctions-hit country increases purchases to replenish inventory and make use of one of its few remaining payment channels. Prices at the latest auction (July 3-4) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ----------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,728,756 1,852,389 156.62 Dust tea 1,061,510 834,935 163.05 Prices in the previous auction (June 25-27) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,081,443 1,507,257 154.13 Dust tea 780,907 627,826 158.23 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 61 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)