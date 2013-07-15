MUMBAI, July 15 Prices of CTC tea in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at last week's auction on higher supplies, while dust grade rose on strong demand from local buyers amid concerns over lower production in the top producing Assam state. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 153.60 rupees ($2.56) per kg, down 1.93 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was sold at 164.87 rupees per kg, up 1.1 percent. "The supply of CTC increased at last week's auction, but demand was slightly weak. Local buyers were actively buying dust variety," said a Kolkata-based trader. The country's top tea producing Assam state received 45 percent lower rainfall than normal so far in the current monsoon season, which started on June 1, the weather department data showed, raising concerns over tea production. India's tea exports to Iran are likely to surge by around 50 percent in 2013 from the previous year as the sanctions-hit country increases purchases to replenish inventory and make use of one of its few remaining payment channels. Prices at the latest auction (July 9-11) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ----------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,767,467 1,819,510 153.60 Dust tea 1,150,459 899,656 164.87 Prices in the previous auction (July 3-4) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,728,756 1,852,389 156.62 Dust tea 1,061,510 834,935 163.05 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)