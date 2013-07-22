MUMBAI, July 22 Prices of CTC tea in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction on higher supplies, while dust grade was steady as robust demand from local buyers offset a slight improvement in supplies. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 148.75 rupees ($2.49) per kg, down 3.16 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was sold at 164.60 rupees per kg, down 0.16 percent. "In last week's auction Tata Global Beverages bought more than HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd). Since more medium grade quantity was on offer, the average price came down," said a Kolkata-based trader. The average price of Kenya's top-grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea inched up to $3.50 per kg at an auction last week from $3.43 per kg at the previous sale. India's top tea producing Assam state has received 43 percent lower rainfall than normal in the current monsoon season, which started on June 1, weather department data showed, raising concerns over tea production. India's tea exports to Iran are likely to surge by around 50 percent in 2013 from the previous year as the sanctions-hit country increases purchases to replenish inventory and make use of one of its few remaining payment channels. Prices at the latest auction (July 16-18) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,788,330 2,014,803 148.75 Dust tea 1,125,283 908,468 164.60 Prices in the previous auction (July 9-11) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,767,467 1,819,510 153.60 Dust tea 1,150,459 899,656 164.87 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 59.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)