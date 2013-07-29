MUMBAI, July 29 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction on a jump in supplies amid moderate demand from local buyers. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 147.04 rupees ($2.49) per kg, down 1.15 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was sold at 157.21 rupees per kg, down 4.4 percent. "In last week's auction supplies rose. Tata Global Beverages was active, but HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) was making very selective purchase. Local buyers were also cautious," said a Kolkata-based trader. Rainfall has been 39 percent lower than normal in India's top tea producing Assam state in the current monsoon season that started on June 1, weather department data showed, raising concerns over tea production. Prices at the latest auction (July 23-25) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,312,008 2,091,226 147.04 Dust tea 1,381,496 1,064,710 157.21 Prices in the previous auction (July 16-18) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,788,330 2,014,803 148.75 Dust tea 1,125,283 908,468 164.60 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 58.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)