MUMBAI, Sept 27 Prices of CTC tea in India, the world's second-biggest producer of tea, rose at this week's auction on strong demand from local buyers for good quality leaf, while dust grade tea price remained steady for a second straight week. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 147.32 rupees per kg, up 2.55 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was steady at 149.57 rupees per kg. "Local buyers were actively making purchases. Leading packeters were building inventory for the winter season," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Demand for tea usually rises in the winter season which begins in November. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. The average price of Kenya's top grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea rose to $4.03 per kg at this week's auction from $3.91 per kg last week. Prices at the latest auction (Sept 24-26) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------CT C Leaf 3,272,034 2,480,752 147.32 Dust tea 1,536,167 1,317,947 149.57 Prices in the previous auction (Sept17-19) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,175,429 2,376,871 143.66 Dust tea 1,572,272 1,298,168 149.63 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)