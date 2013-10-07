MUMBAI, Oct 7 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, were steady at last week's auction as the participation of buyers and sellers dropped in the two-day sale. Tea auctions are usually carried out for three to four days in a week, but the last auction was curtailed due to a national holiday. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 148.23 rupees per kg last week, up 0.62 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust grade fell 1.4 percent to 147.45 rupees per kg. "Tata Global Beverages provided the crucial support to the market. It was buying actively as the winter season is approaching," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Demand for tea usually rises in the winter season which begins in November. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. India's tea production in August rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 154.26 million kg, as the shortfall in output in the southern states was offset by higher plucking in key north-eastern states. [ID: nL4N0HX0P9] Prices at the latest auction (Sept 30-Oct.1) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,457,098 1,844,594 148.23 CTC Dust 1,165,721 896,625 147.45 Prices in the previous auction (Sept 24-26) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,272,034 2,480,752 147.32 CTC Dust 1,536,167 1,317,947 149.57 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)