MUMBAI, Oct 11 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, eased at this week's auction on lower demand from leading buyers for poor grade leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 147.10 rupees per kg, down 0.76 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust grade rose 3.6 percent to 152.74 rupees per kg. "Tata Global Beverages and HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) were selectively buying. The average price was lower as quotes for poor grade leaf fell sharply," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Demand for tea usually rises in the winter season which begins in November. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. The average price of top Kenyan tea edged down to $3.93 per kg at auction on Tuesday from $3.97 at last week's sale, market participants said. India's tea production in August rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 154.26 million kg, as the shortfall in output in the southern states was offset by higher plucking in key north-eastern states. [ID: nL4N0HX0P9] Prices at the latest auction (Oct.9 & 10) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,350,150 1,727,700 147.10 CTC Dust 1,026,260 755,245 152.74 Prices in the previous auction (Sept 30-Oct.1) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,457,098 1,844,594 148.23 CTC Dust 1,165,721 896,625 147.45 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)