MUMBAI, Nov 18 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, were largely steady at last week's auction with robust demand for quality leaf, but buyers sought hefty price cuts for poor grade supplies. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 144.23 rupees per kg, down 0.76 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust grade rose 1.37 percent to 145.66 rupees per kg. "Last week HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) and Tata Global Beverages were quite active in the market. They preferred good quality leaf," said a Kolkata-based dealer. "Demand for poor quality leaf demand was weak. Buyers were quoting very low price for such supplies." Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. Demand for tea usually rises in the winter season, which begins in November. The average price of top Kenyan tea eased to $3.57 per kg at last week's auction from $3.72 per kg in the previous week. Prices at the latest auction (Nov. 12-13) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,253,107 1,820,512 144.23 CTC Dust 1,142,412 970,437 145.66 Prices in the previous auction (Nov. 5-7) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,981,624 2,117,286 145.33 CTC Dust 1,409,833 1,063,997 143.69 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)