MUMBAI, June 20 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, jumped at this week's auction on robust demand amid a drop in supplies due to dry weather. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 170.44 rupees ($2.84) per kg, up 2.85 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade surged 8.62 percent to 183.18 rupees per kg. "Supplies were limited, but Tata Global Beverages and Kesaria company were actively buying good quality leaf," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea production in April dropped by a quarter from a year earlier to 56.77 million kg due to a drop in plucking in the top producing Assam state following extreme dry weather. Prices at the latest auction (June 17, 18) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,109,205 920,183 170.44 CTC Dust 501,219 454,728 183.18 Prices in the previous auction (June 10, 11) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,217,608 984,207 165.71 CTC Dust 473,089 402,053 168.65 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 60.09 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)