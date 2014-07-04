MUMBAI, July 4 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, extended gains at this week's auction as buyers scrambled to secure quality leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 183.34 rupees ($3.07) per kg, up 1.9 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade jumped 1.5 percent to 191.70 rupees per kg. "Big players were actively buying quality leaf. They were willing to pay a premium," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea production in April dropped by a quarter from a year earlier to 56.77 million kg due to a drop in plucking in Assam following extreme dry weather. Prices at the latest auction (July 1-3) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,877,249 1,550,634 183.34 CTC Dust 906,704 765,292 191.70 Prices in the previous auction (June 24, 25) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,265,749 1,067,277 179.93 CTC Dust 563,073 514,090 188.91 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 59.7200 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)