MUMBAI, July 18 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at this week's auction on lower supply of quality leaf and a slight drop in demand from exporters. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 177.51 rupees per kg, down 5.3 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 2.9 percent to 187.22 rupees per kg. "Supply of quality leaf that can fetch more than 200 rupees (per kg) dropped at this week's auction. It brought down average prices," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea production in May dropped 12 percent from a year earlier to 91.41 million kg on a drop in plucking in the northern states due to extreme dry weather, the state-run Tea Board said earlier this month. Prices at the latest auction (July 15-17) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,540,571 1,753,095 177.51 CTC Dust 1,330,110 1,075,076 187.22 Prices in the previous auction (July 8-10) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,585,060 1,933,165 187.37 CTC Dust 1,287,395 1,127,437 192.83 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)