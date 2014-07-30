MUMBAI, July 30 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, eased at last week's auction on a rise in supplies amid moderate demand. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 172.92 rupees per kg last week, down 2.6 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 2.3 percent to 182.89 rupees per kg. "Supplies have been rising from Assam and buyers are expecting a further rise in coming weeks as weather has improved," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Prices at the latest auction (July 22-24) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,841,007 1,874,922 172.92 CTC Dust 1,413,867 1,126,601 182.89 Prices in the previous auction (July 15-17) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,540,571 1,753,095 177.51 CTC Dust 1,330,110 1,075,076 187.22 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)