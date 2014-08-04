MUMBAI, Aug 4 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, extended losses at last week's auction on lower supplies of premier quality leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 167.69 rupees per kg last week, down 3 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 6.2 percent to 171.58 rupees per kg. "Supply of premier quality leaf was lower than last week. It brought down average prices," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Prices at the latest auction (July 30, 31 and Aug. 1) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,844,243 2,014,865 167.69 CTC Dust 1,475,990 1,078,356 171.58 Prices in the previous auction (July 22-24) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,841,007 1,874,922 172.92 CTC Dust 1,413,867 1,126,601 182.89 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)